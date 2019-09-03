People rush to refill prescriptions before Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Pharmacies were plenty busy on Tuesday with people trying to fill their prescriptions before Hurricane Dorian reaches southeastern North Carolina.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one-third of emergency room visits during Hurricane Florence were for prescription medicine refills.

- Advertisement -

In North Carolina, some prescription refills are available without a doctor’s authorization once a State of Emergency is declared, so it’s better to get them while pharmacies are still open.

“We’ve seen quite the increase in foot traffic, and our drive-thru has just been wrapped around the building all day,” said Buck Martin, pharmacist manager at King’s Pharmacy in Wilmington.

“Lots of refills, but also a lot of new prescriptions. Doctor’s offices has been overwhelmed today as well with people calling in, asking for people to renew their prescriptions.”

Related Article: The latest update on Boiling Spring Lakes conditions

King’s Pharmacy says they plan to be open for normal hours on Wednesday, close Thursday, and hopefully open back up on Friday.