Pet Pals: 3-year-old orange tabby cat looking for a peaceful home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is an orange tabby cat named Jack who is looking for a calm and peaceful family to call his own.

Shelter staff describe him as a shy, timid kitty that needs extra nurturing to help me come out of his shell.

Jack has lived most of his life in a shelter and hasn’t had much exposure to what it’s like to feel love and affection.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.