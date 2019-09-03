Police: Man shot, killed while trying to enter neighbor’s home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot while trying to enter a neighbor’s home.

Wilmington Police Department says it happened around noon Monday on Rutledge Drive.

WPD says the investigation revealed that Paul Levon Roland, Jr. tried to enter a neighbor’s home by kicking the door in.

The owner of the house then reportedly shot Roland after he forced the door open.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.