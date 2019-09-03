Rotary Club hosts One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington Rotary Club hosted One Love Tennis founder Lenny Simpson as a speaker on Tuesday at their meeting. It was the first time Simpson had spoke publicly since returning back to the Cape Fear from the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Simpson talked about taking his One Love Tennis kids to the U.S. Open, as well as the organization as a whole. He says he was proud of the way they represented Wilmington on the biggest stage that tennis has to offer.

“The handled of the various interviews and all of the media coming after them like pros,”said Simpson. “I was like a proud papa sitting back watching my kids grow up, it was amazing.”

One Love Tennis is continuing to make upgrades at 1406 Orange Street in Wilmington. The plan is for the property to be the organizations headquarters in the near future.