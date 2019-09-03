Some businesses batten hatches for Dorian, one plans to stay open

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As we prepare to feel the effects of Hurricane Dorian, many people and businesses are still recovering from Hurricane Florence.

The owner of a popular Downtown Wilmington bar tells WWAY it’s been a big struggle to rebuild after Hurricane Florence, but he believes it taught him how to better prepare for Dorian.

The Rooftop Bar at North Front Theatre, commonly known as Level 5, was shut down for months after Florence. Owner Brandon Riggan says Florence caused about $5 million damage to the building overall.

Riggan says because the building is historic, built in the 1800s, it’s been difficult to get permits for the repair work.

“We probably are about a month out before we even are done with the renovations from Hurricane Florence,” Riggan said. “We’re going to board the windows up, and tie down the roof, because last time the roof completely blew off. So with preparations and a great staff to help, I think we’re going to be ready.”

Riggan says because half of the bar is outside, there’s not much they can do to protect it, so they’re hoping for the best.

As Riggan and many other business owners prepare to batten down the hatches for Dorian, at least one business plans on staying open, and invites you to come on over.

Flying Machine Brewing Company didn’t open its doors until after Hurricane Florence, but co-owner David Sweigart says the building fared very well in the storm. Sweigart says they are giving staff off Wednesday and Thursday, but he and the other co-owner will be there ready for any customers who want to come by.

“We figured, we’re going to stick around anyway, we got to keep an eye on the brewery, we can bar tend,” Sweigart said. “And if people want to come out and drink some beer then we’ll be here, and if not, we’ll obviously play it by ear.”

Sweigart says they plan to stay open during their normal hours unless the weather conditions get too extreme. He says you can call the brewery or check their social media pages to find out if they’re open.