State of emergency declared in several Cape Fear municipalities

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If Hurricane Dorian continues on the same path it is currently traveling, the Cape Fear region should start to experience significant impacts of the storm by mid-week.
As a result of the category 3 storm, a state of emergency has been declared in the following municipalities:
- Brunswick County
- Boiling Spring Lakes
- Ocean Isle Beach
- New Hanover County (starting at 5 p.m. today)
- Belville
- Surf City
- Onslow County
- Pender County
- Holden Beach
- Oak Island
- Southport
- Bald Head Island
A state of emergency allows municipalities to declare orders for evacuation, curfew and various other restrictions and prohibitions.