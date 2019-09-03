State of emergency declared in several Cape Fear municipalities

By
Jeff Rivenbark
-
0

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If Hurricane Dorian continues on the same path it is currently traveling, the Cape Fear region should start to experience significant impacts of the storm by mid-week.

As a result of the category 3 storm, a state of emergency has been declared in the following municipalities:

  • Brunswick County
  • Boiling Spring Lakes
  • Ocean Isle Beach
  • New Hanover County (starting at 5 p.m. today)
  • Belville
  • Surf City
  • Onslow County
  • Pender County
  • Holden Beach
  • Oak Island
  • Southport
  • Bald Head Island
A state of emergency allows municipalities to declare orders for evacuation, curfew and various other restrictions and prohibitions.

