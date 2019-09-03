State of emergency declared in several Cape Fear municipalities

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If Hurricane Dorian continues on the same path it is currently traveling, the Cape Fear region should start to experience significant impacts of the storm by mid-week.

As a result of the category 3 storm, a state of emergency has been declared in the following municipalities:

Brunswick County

Boiling Spring Lakes

Ocean Isle Beach

New Hanover County (starting at 5 p.m. today)

Belville

Surf City

Onslow County

Pender County

Holden Beach

Oak Island

Southport

Bald Head Island

A state of emergency allows municipalities to declare orders for evacuation, curfew and various other restrictions and prohibitions.