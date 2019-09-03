Town of Belville declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville has declared a state of emergency effective Tuesday morning due to the current location and anticipated track of Hurricane Dorian.

Mayor Mike Allen and the Board of Commissioners have issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in low-lying areas, mobile homes, and structures that will not sustain high winds to evacuate. The prohibitions set forth herein are necessary to protect public health and safety in time of emergency.

Town officials are in constant contact with emergency management officials and the weather service and will provide ample warning and time to evacuate, should it become necessary. Keep your vehicles fueled and familiarize yourself with locations of emergency shelters and the best possible routes to them.

All residents with special needs are encouraged to register with the Brunswick County Emergency Services Department by calling (910)253-5383 or completing the special medical needs form online at http://www.brunswickcountync.gov/emergency/ems/.