WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority has announced that starting Tuesday, UNCW Seahawk Shuttle services will be canceled through September 6.

Seahawk Shuttle will return to a normal schedule on Monday, September 9.

Wave Transit will operate as a fixed-route bus.

Fixed-route bus and ADA accessible van services will remain on a normal schedule until further notice.

For more details on service statuses, click here.