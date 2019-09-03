What to pack in an emergency kit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As Hurricane Dorian approaches the Carolina coast, the Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross is urging residents to make preparations.

Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross Executive Director James Jarvis stopped by WWAY with tips for how to prepare for a hurricane.

The American Red Cross said being prepared means being equipped with the proper supplies you may need in the event of a disaster.

Preparing this kit ahead of time ensures that everything you need will be in one place when you need it most.

The American Red Cross recommends at minimum having water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, extra batteries, medications, copies of personal documents, cell phones with chargers, extra cash, among other items.

“Something very important, and now’s the time to do it, is make sure you have your medications refilled. You want to have a least a week’s full of medications with you, so that way if there’s a delay in your ability to get back home, you’ve got the things that you need to be comfortable,” Jarvis said.

