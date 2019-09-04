$250,000 lottery prize means a dream home for Southport man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Gregory Evans of Southport said he plans to use a $250,000 lottery prize to make his longtime dream of owning a home come true.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted,” Evans said. “It was never a true possibility until now. My whole life has changed. It’s just proof that you have to keep believing in the beauty of your dreams.”

The house cleaner’s good luck happened Tuesday after work when he stopped at the Island Express Mart on East Oak Island Drive in Oak Island and bought a $250,000 Win It All scratch-off ticket.

“When I scratched off all the zeroes, I started screaming in the parking lot I was so excited,” Evans said. “I’ve been saying for the last two months that I was going to win the lottery. Now I did!”

Evans claimed his prize Wednesday morning at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $176,876.

“Yes!” Evans said, putting his arms up in the air when he got the check. “Holy cow! Somebody please pinch me. I must be dreaming.”

Evans is the first player to win a top $250,000 prize in the new game. Three top prizes remain.