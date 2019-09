WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CarMax is looking to hire more than 50 jobs in the Port City.

The nation’s largest retailer of used cars will hold a job hiring event on September 12 from 12-7 p.m.

The company will be interviewing candidates and potentially offering jobs on the spot. In addition, job seekers can apply directly at jobs.carmax.com.

CarMax came to Wilmington last summer. It’s located at 6030 Market Street.