Law enforcement in Brunswick County preparing for Dorian

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Towns in Brunswick County are preparing for impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

This morning, WWAY’s Hannah Patrick spoke with Southport Police Chief Todd Coring and Chief Deputy Charlie Miller from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on what they are doing to prepare residents for the storm.

The City of Southport remains under a state of emergency and a voluntary evacuation oder as of Tuesday at 7 a.m. Chief Coring said the Southport Emergency Operations Center opened at 8 a.m. today and will remain open and staffed post-storm.

City residents in need of transportation who would like to evacuate to a shelter can call 910-457-7915.

Coring said the city pier, docks, parks, and roads on the Waterfront area will be closed at a determined time by Mayor J.V. Dove.

Shelters at North Brunswick High School, West Brunswick High School, and South Brunswick High School opened this morning at 8 a.m. They are all pet friendly.

The Governor has issued a mandatory evacuation for the barrier islands effective at 8 a.m. It includes Holden Beach, Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Oak Island, and Bald Head Island.

Brunswick County Offices will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 4 – Friday, Sept 6. Brunswick Courts, Superior and District will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 4 – Friday, Sept. 6.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will be sending out information on social media, on their app and through the Emergency Operations Center.

The Southport Police Department will also be sending out information through social media.