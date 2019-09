OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KOCO) — OG&E crews are on their way to North Carolina as the state braces for Hurricane Dorian.

According to officials, 38 OG&E trucks carrying 64 line crew members and support personnel left at 6 a.m. Tuesday for Raleigh, in preparation of expected power outages due to the hurricane.

OG&E assistance was requested by Duke Energy, officials said. Crews will arrive at the designated staging area in North Carolina by Wednesday evening.

