BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A cab company is offering free services Wednesday for those in need of a lift to a shelter in Brunswick County.

The owner told WWAY they will pick you up anywhere in the county and take you to an approved shelter at no cost.

You are ask to call as soon as possible so drivers can also get off the roads before the weather goes downhill.

Royal Cab’s number is (910) 363-6265.