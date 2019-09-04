Unfinished dunes have Surf City residents worried with Dorian coming

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY)– The town of Surf City told WWAY back in July that they were putting their dunes rebuilding project on hold until the sea turtle nesting season was completed. Now, with Hurricane Dorian off the coast residents are worried how it will impact their homes and businesses.

Last September Hurricane Florence caused extensive damage to Surf City and their community beaches. Residents fear that the unfinished dunes may put their property in even further jeopardy this week with Hurricane Dorian.

“Its already starting to come over some of the dunes that they didn’t finish rebuilding,”said Onslow County resident Chad Truitt. “So, I think its definitely going to be a problem especially with the winds and the onshore surge.”

Residents lost as much as 20 feet of dunes in front of their beach front properties last September allowing water to seep into their homes, this time around they are hoping for the best.

“We lost 17 feet of dunes with Florence and had to completely gut our home,”said Surf City resident Barbara Callaway. “This time around we’ve done everything we can do and now we just hope for the best.”

The Topsail Island coast is expecting between four to seven feet of storm surge with Dorian.