Water and sewer to be cut off for some Brunswick County islands

BRUSNWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sewer and water services in some areas of Brunswick County will be shut off Wednesday evening after mandatory evacuations.
In Ocean Isle Beach, property owners and businesses must evacuate by 5 p.m. Water and sewer will be turned off after evacuation is complete.
In Sunset Beach, water and sewer will be turned off at 6 p.m.
In Oak Island, some sewer services may not be available starting Thursday morning. Maps of any affected areas will be posted online if necessary.
Governor Roy Cooper issued a mandatory evacuation of all North Carolina barrier islands on Tuesday.