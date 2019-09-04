Water and sewer to be cut off for some Brunswick County islands

BRUSNWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sewer and water services in some areas of Brunswick County will be shut off Wednesday evening after mandatory evacuations.

In Ocean Isle Beach, property owners and businesses must evacuate by 5 p.m. Water and sewer will be turned off after evacuation is complete.

In Sunset Beach, water and sewer will be turned off at 6 p.m.

In Oak Island, some sewer services may not be available starting Thursday morning. Maps of any affected areas will be posted online if necessary.

Governor Roy Cooper issued a mandatory evacuation of all North Carolina barrier islands on Tuesday.