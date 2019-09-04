Whiteville PD: Man busted for breaking into pawn shop

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a pawn shop in Whiteville early Tuesday morning.

Whiteville Police says they were responding to an alarm call at Murf’s Pawn when they spotted Lekeith Tres’von Manning, of Sellers, South Carolina, jumping from the building’s roof and running away from the area.

Later, as officers were trying to find Manning, they reportedly saw a car driving away from the scene. Whiteville PD says the vehicle crashed on Love Mill Road.

Manning was found in a wooded area near the scene of the wreck and was arrested.

He is charged with breaking and entering and two counts of resisting arrest. His secured bond is set at $28,000.