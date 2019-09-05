Carolina Beach bars stay open ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Dorian is certainly on its way, but that didn’t stop some people from having fun in Carolina Beach Wednesday night.
Carolina Beach is under a mandatory evacuation, and many businesses are boarded up, but not The Dive Food and Spirits.
There were plenty of people hanging outside, drinking and relaxing. You might call it the calm before the storm.
A manager said they planned to stay open until 2:00 a.m., and customers didn’t seem too concerned about the impending storm.
“Oh, just having a little bite to eat,” said Kure Beach resident Tim Holbrook. “Already provisioned, generators set. This isn’t my first one, I think this is like my 15th.”
“I’m going to ride it out, it’s hopefully not as big as the one last year,” said Dive customer John Ittu. “There’s a lot more people staying here this year, I think everyone’s prepared for it, and we’ll see what happens.”
Also in Carolina Beach, The Fat Pelican planned to stay open Wednesday night until 1:00 a.m. and plans to reopen Friday.