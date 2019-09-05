Storm rips through paneling of Scotts Hill Market

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY)– Some storm damage impacted the Scotts Hill Market building this morning.

The store sells collectibles, and home décor. We aren’t sure if any of those items were affected by the what may have been a tornado.

- Advertisement -

Other buildings surrounding it did not appear to have as much damage. The market store seemed to have been impacted the most.

The storm appeared to have come from the back of the building, making made its way towards the front.

Panels were torn down enough to show insulation. A couple of trees to the side of the building were also uprooted.

The front of the building is what appeared to have had the least amount of damage.

Minor damages were shown at the front of the building, but nothing compared the back.