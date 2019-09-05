People charged in Wrightsville Beach for violating mandatory evacuations

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, (WWAY)– The town of Wrightsville Beach held a press conference in the New Hanover Hurricane Florence recovery coordination office.

Wrightsville Beach Chief of Police, Daniel House stressed the importance of taking heed to mandatory evacuations ordered by the governor.

- Advertisement -

He said they were designed to protect residents and first responders.

We’re told a few people were charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor after violating what House said special powers given by a mandatory evacuation.

A state of emergency was declared.

“Once those kick in, it makes it a Class 2 misdemeanor,” House said.

House said 2,500 full time residents have evacuated from the area.

He felt as though there aren’t many people left in Wrightsville Beach.

For any updates, you can check the department’s Facebook page. For direct contact, you can also call 910-524-0092.