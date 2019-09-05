Transmitter problem affecting broadcast of WWAY ABC, WWAY CBS, & Cape Fear CW

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A problem with WWAY’s transmitter is affecting the broadcast of WWAY ABC (channel 3.1), WWAY CBS (3.2) and The Cape Fear CW (3.3).

WWAY engineers are working on the problem that has caused the station’s off-air signal to go down. That means anyone trying to watch WWAY with an antenna will not be able to see the channels until the problem is fixed. We hope to have the signal back up by this evening.

You can still watch WWAY’s coverage of Hurricane Dorian on our Livestream.

We are also simulcasting on the radio. Tune in to The Big Talker FM 106.7 at home or in your car. They have also set up a phone number you can call and listen in. It’s (910) 240-2230.