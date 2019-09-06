ABC’s Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee covers Dorian in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Dorian brought a very familiar face to the Port City this morning.

ABC’s Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee reported live for Good Morning America in downtown Wilmington Friday morning on Hurricane Dorian.

We caught up with her on Wilmington’s riverfront as the back end of Hurricane Dorian left our area. Zee said she was in Wilmington a year ago during hurricane Florence. She said it is a very different scene than what she was standing in last year.

Zee said she is so grateful Wilmington saw that distance from Dorian’s eye.

“I love covering weather,” Zee said. “I love learning about the atmosphere. I don’t love watching destruction, so Dorian after the Bahamas to me is a perfect case scenario where we just see it hug right along the coastline. We followed it all the way up. We are glad to be here and we are glad to be here on a morning like this where we can say we are so grateful.”

Zee said a difference in 30 to 50 miles with this storm would have made the biggest difference when it comes to destruction.