PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A big congratulations are in order for a couple in Pender County. They welcomed a baby boy in the early morning hours while Hurricane Dorian was coming through the area.

Ivey and Katie English of Burgaw welcomed their son Hiram at 5:11 a.m. Friday morning at Pender Memorial Hospital.

Hiram was 7 pounds, 2 ounces and 20 1/2 inches long.

Congrats to the happy couple!