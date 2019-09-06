Brunswick Electric clarifies Southport’s extended power outage

SUPPLY, NC (Press Release) — As of 4:00 p.m. approximately 3,000 residents remain without power in Brunswick County, primarily in the city of Southport. The cause of this extended outage is hurricane damage to a transmission substation on Duke Energy’s transmission system. This transmission system feeds power to the city of Southport substation which is maintained by Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation.

Today when BEMC crews were dispatched to restore power to the 20,290 outages reported across the cooperative’s service territory, many of those crews went straight to Southport to begin restoration efforts. Over the course of the day, BEMC crews patrolled the lines and completed necessary repairs to ensure the equipment is ready to be energized once the transmission line feeding the city of Southport substation is energized.

There is currently no estimated time of restoration available to provide to Southport customers. Members of the media who would like to know more should contact Duke Energy’s communications department at www.duke-energy.com.