OAK ISLAND (WWAY) — As of early this morning the Town of Oak Island says they have lifted their┬ácurfew and the bridges are open.

The town says there are some power outages. The phone system at Town Hall is also down. Town Hall will open at noon.

- Advertisement -

Oak Island officials want to remind you to use caution when driving and watch for standing water and debris.

Find more information on curfews.