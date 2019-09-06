Free! Jeep stuck on Myrtle Beach during Dorian removed

By
WWAY News
-
0
Jeep stuck at Myrtle Beach towed away (Photo: WPDE)

MYRTLE BEACH, NC (WPDE) — A Jeep vehicle that was stuck on Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian hit the area was removed by authorities on Friday morning.

Video from the scene captured what appears to be a yellow dump truck towing the vehicle away. The car attracted lots of attention on Thursday as onlookers took pictures with the vehicle even as winds picked up due to Hurricane Dorian.

- Advertisement -

A bagpiper was filmed playing a funeral dirge for the vehicle and someone even attempted to “sell” the car on Facebook Marketplace.

Read more from WPDE.

You Might Also Like