Free! Jeep stuck on Myrtle Beach during Dorian removed

MYRTLE BEACH, NC (WPDE) — A Jeep vehicle that was stuck on Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Dorian hit the area was removed by authorities on Friday morning.

what appears to be a yellow dump truck towing the vehicle away. The car attracted lots of attention on Thursday as onlookers took pictures with the vehicle even as winds picked up due to Hurricane Dorian.

The Jeep is off the beach. pic.twitter.com/zBCy8BHUCE — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) September 6, 2019

- Advertisement -

for the vehicle and someone even attempted to

Read more from WPDE.