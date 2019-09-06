Gov. Cooper visits Cape Fear after Hurricane Dorian strikes

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper was in the Cape Fear today visiting the New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center, and a Wilmington church providing food to those in need.

While acknowledging that northeastern North Carolina was still dealing with the effects of Dorian, Governor Cooper said he was proud of southeastern North Carolina for being better prepared after Hurricane Florence.

While making a speech at the Warner Temple AME Zion Church, Gov. Cooper said he had actually planned to be in Wilmington next week to talk about ongoing Florence recovery, before Dorian hit.

“This storm, it looks right now, at least preliminarily, that it didn’t cause as much damage as Hurricane Florence,” Gov. Cooper said. “We know that from road closures that got up well over 1,000, we’re not anywhere close to that with this storm.”

Gov. Cooper also spoke about significant flooding in Ocracoke Island, and rescue efforts there.