Many Pender County Utilities customers without water

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Due to a water main break and other Hurricane Dorian related failures, water service for Pender County Utility customers is either unavailable or below normal pressure.

According to a news release from Pender County Utilities, this also includes Moore’s Creek Water District, Central Pender Water District, and Rocky Point/Topsail Water District west of 7390 NC Highway 210.

This includes Pender County Utilities customers west of Interstate 40, as well as areas along and adjacent to NC 53 east of Burgaw, and areas along and adjacent to NC 53 east of Burgaw, and areas along NC 210 north and west of 7390 NC Highway 210.

Water is expected to be off most of the day while repairs are performed.

Once service resumes, customers are advised to boil their water or use bottles water until the advisory is lifted. The advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours, but could extend longer.