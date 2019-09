WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach is reporting minimal damage Friday morning following hurricane Dorian.

Police Chief Dan House said the beach had little inland flooding and almost no debris on the road.

House said a power pole came down on Waynick, but crews are working to get that cleared.

The bridge is opening at 9 a.m. to those who have a regular sticker. At 11 a.m., the bridge will open to everyone.