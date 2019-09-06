Motts Channel Seafood plans opening tomorrow

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH,NC (WWAY) — Monday, WWAY spoke with a local seafood market in Wrightsville Beach packing up and getting ready for Hurricane Dorian. Today, we returned back and it’s in good condition.

Motts Channel Seafood is planning to open its doors tomorrow morning.

Manager Thomas Franz says Dorian’s storm impacts were truly a nail bitter overnight. With the high risk for storm surge, he was worried he would be returning back to a flooded store.

“I’ve seen it many times before where we come back and you can see the water line on the walls of how far it has risen,” Franz said. “We were just hoping it didn’t get it over about 3 or 4 feet because after that we start having electrical problems, but everything is below that point right now.”

Franz says they were able to store freezer items at another local company.

The shop plans to sell grouper, tuna, salmon and flounder starting early tomorrow.