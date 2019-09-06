NC firefighter injured after tree falls on truck as Dorian hits

LUMBERTON, NC (WNCN) — A North Carolina firefighter was injured when a tree blown over by Hurricane Dorian’s winds landed on his pickup truck as he reported to a fire station Thursday night.

The incident happened while a firefighter from Northwood’s Fire and Rescue was driving his personal truck to the Tolarsville station north of Lumberton in Robeson County.

A tree landed on the fireman’s Ram pickup, trapping and injuring him, according to a news release from Northwood’s Fire and Rescue.

The man’s fellow firefighters, who were dispatched, “arrived on scene, and began extrication and medical care,” fire officials said.

