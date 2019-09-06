NC wild horses head to higher ground to get out of Dorian’s path

BEAUFORT, NC (WWAY) — People in North Carolina have been keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian.

Many of them evacuating ahead of the storm, but there are some that won’t evacuate. Like their ancestors before them, they’ll ride it out.

These are the wild horses of the Outer Banks.

Long before Dorian began nearing their home these colonial Spanish mustangs could sense the change in air pressure.

They started gathering together to wade through the water towards higher ground.

Once they get there, they’ll huddle under sturdy oak trees butts to the wind to shelter from the storm.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund manages the herd.

They say these majestic creatures have been doing this for hundreds of years and they’re equipped to handle this kind of weather.