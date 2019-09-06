New Hanover County recovery information

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (NEWS RELEASE) — Hurricane Dorian passed by the coast of New Hanover County in the early morning hours Friday, and the County is now in working on recovery efforts. Below are several important updates for our community.
DAMAGE ASSESSMENT & STORM DEBRIS
New Hanover County Building Safety and Landfill crews began assessing the damage from Hurricane Dorian Friday morning. These assessments will inform debris pick-up plans for the unincorporated areas of the county. Guidance for debris removal will be provided to residents when details are finalized.
Residents can self-report damage to the New Hanover County Tax Department by visiting Tax.NHCgov.com and submitting a Hurricane Dorian Property Damage Report.
LANDFILL OPENING FRIDAY
The public will be able to bring debris from Hurricane Dorian to New Hanover County’s Landfill beginning Friday, September 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The landfill will be open extended hours Saturday, September 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Normal operating hours at the landfill will resume on Monday, September 8.
Volunteer and Donations Information
New Hanover County is helping to support New Hanover Disaster Coalition and their efforts for donation and volunteer management. Individuals and organizations that wish to volunteer for, or donate to, hurricane relief efforts in New Hanover County should visit NewHanoverDisasterCoalition.org and click the Dorian Resources tab.
Residents who are seeking assistance can also use this contact information to receive help.
COMMUNITY FEEDING LOCATIONS
New Hanover County is currently providing logistical support to World Central Kitchen as plans are being finalized for community feeding efforts. As times and locations are determined information will be posted to EmergencyNHC.com.
SAFETY REMINDERS
Below are several safety reminders we encourage the community to be aware of:
- Do not drive around any road barricades – they are up for your safety. Driving through floodwaters is extremely dangerous because it may be deeper than you think. If you are driving and come upon floodwaters, stop, turn around and go another way.
- If you have to be on the road, treat all non-working traffic signals as a four-way stop.
- Use caution around low-hanging power lines.
- As you start to clean up from the storm, wear protective clothing and gear for debris clean up.
- Take precaution when using a chainsaw by wearing appropriate protective gear, making sure bystanders are a safe distance away and following manufacturer’s instructions.
- Avoid contact with power lines and take extra care in cutting trees or branches that are bent or caught under something else.
- Don’t walk through standing flood waters. Keep in mind that floodwater often carries germs and other dangerous debris.
- If your power is out, do not use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open. Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows.