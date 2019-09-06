New Hanover County recovery information

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (NEWS RELEASE) — Hurricane Dorian passed by the coast of New Hanover County in the early morning hours Friday, and the County is now in working on recovery efforts. Below are several important updates for our community.

DAMAGE ASSESSMENT & STORM DEBRIS

- Advertisement -

New Hanover County Building Safety and Landfill crews began assessing the damage from Hurricane Dorian Friday morning. These assessments will inform debris pick-up plans for the unincorporated areas of the county. Guidance for debris removal will be provided to residents when details are finalized.

Residents can self-report damage to the New Hanover County Tax Department by visiting Tax.NHCgov.com and submitting a Hurricane Dorian Property Damage Report.

LANDFILL OPENING FRIDAY

Related Article: Carolina Beach leaders provide update on curfew

The public will be able to bring debris from Hurricane Dorian to New Hanover County’s Landfill beginning Friday, September 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The landfill will be open extended hours Saturday, September 7 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Normal operating hours at the landfill will resume on Monday, September 8.

Volunteer and Donations Information

New Hanover County is helping to support New Hanover Disaster Coalition and their efforts for donation and volunteer management. Individuals and organizations that wish to volunteer for, or donate to, hurricane relief efforts in New Hanover County should visit NewHanoverDisasterCoalition.org and click the Dorian Resources tab.

Residents who are seeking assistance can also use this contact information to receive help.

COMMUNITY FEEDING LOCATIONS

New Hanover County is currently providing logistical support to World Central Kitchen as plans are being finalized for community feeding efforts. As times and locations are determined information will be posted to EmergencyNHC.com.

SAFETY REMINDERS

Below are several safety reminders we encourage the community to be aware of: