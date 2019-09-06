NHC Sheriff’s Office gives update after Hurricane Dorian

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office gave an update today about its response to Hurricane Dorian, and the lessons learned from Hurricane Florence.

On Friday morning, they had crews out responding to calls and removing trees which were blocking roadways.

The Sheriff’s Office has its own emergency operations command post, similar to the county, where they have a map of potential hazards throughout the county that need to be checked out.

Sheriff Ed McMahon says the team that works in the command post helps manage crews, equipment, and finances, and Florence helped them be better prepared.

“There were certain things that we knew we needed. We needed some high water vehicles and some other training that we were able to do in the past year, so it just makes us better, and we’re always learning,” Sheriff McMahon said. “Anytime we have any kind of a critical incident, we get together after the incident and we look at ways that we could’ve been better, and we work on that.”

The Sheriff’s Office says there is also a separate EOC to handle things at the jail.