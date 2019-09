ROCK HILL, SC (WSOC) — There has been a confirmed case of West Nile virus in Rock Hill, according to York County officials.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recently alerted the county after a person came down with the virus.

- Advertisement -

According to the DHEC website, most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms. The risk of serious illness is low. You can learn more about the symptoms and treatment here.

Read more here.