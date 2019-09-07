Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating triple homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a triple homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched along with the Brunswick Fire Department and Whiteville Rescue, to a residence on Brittany Lane outside of Whiteville around 6:55 a.m.

When units arrived Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located four victims with apparent gun shot wounds.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, despite all life saving efforts three of the four victims died due to their injuries. The fourth victim was transported to Columbus Regional Healthcare Systems by Whiteville Rescue and is expected to survive.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says that the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle during the incident. The vehicle was identified as a silver 2011 Ford Fusion with a North Carolina Registration, and license plate number PFH-6923.

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene is asking for the public’s help in locating the individuals that are involved in the incident.

Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to contact Investigator B. Fowler at 910-640-6629.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will bring you more information when it becomes available.