Hurricane Dorian racing toward Nova Scotia after lashing Massachusetts

(ABC NEWS)– Hurricane Dorian is making its way for Nova Scotia, Canada, with dangerous storm surge and strong winds, after lashing the Massachusetts coast during its northward path.

Tropical storm conditions had spread throughout the southwestern portions of the Canadian province by Saturday afternoon, with winds of 100 mph. Strong winds and heavy rain are expected later Saturday, with Dorian on track to make landfall in the provinces of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland during the early evening hours.

U.S. officials said residents can expect a rough surf on much of the Northeast/mid-Atlantic coastlines as Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, inches closer to Canada.

A tropical storm warning along the Massachusetts coast was canceled but remains in effect along the Maine coast.

Dorian struck North Carolina’s Outer Banks Friday as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds of 90 mph, battering the barrier islands with torrential rain, ferocious winds and dangerous floodwaters.

The flooding stranded roughly 800 people on the Outer Banks’ hard-hit Ocracoke Island, where residents described the flooding as “catastrophic,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said.

Leslie Lanier, who lives on Ocracoke Island, said some residents had to climb into their attics to escape the water, ABC Raleigh station WTVD reported.

Crews flew to Ocracoke Island via helicopter Friday afternoon to begin evacuations.