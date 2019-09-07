Neighbors struggle to access their homes on parts of Pawleys Island after Dorian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WPDE)– There wasn’t many people out and about in Pawleys Island Saturday morning.

“I’ve never been here on a Saturday morning and there’s nobody here,” said Debbie Vickers, a Pawleys Island resident.

Vickers spent the morning fishing on the beach. She lives toward the northern end of Pawleys Island, and says she didn’t see much damage at all.

While some on the northern end of Pawleys Island are dealing with flooding and debris in the road after Hurricane Dorian, many on the southern end are struggling to even get into the homes.

Hurricane Dorian swept through the area Thursday dumping piles of sand onto the streets in the south end.

