New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center stands down

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County officials have decided to deactivate the Emergency Operations Center at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The deactivation also includes the Joint Information Center, and Emergency Public Information Center.

Residents are still able to visit EmergencyNHC.com to remain updated on the ongoing recovery efforts.

Anyone with questions can call the county’s Hurricane Recovery Coordinator at 910-798-7007. Callers are asked to leave a message and their call will be returned.

For emergencies, please call 911.