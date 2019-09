DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — Durham police are looking for a dark gray sedan after a 55-year-old man was struck on Holloway Street east of U.S. 70 Saturday night.

Police said it happened just after 9 p.m. on Holloway Street just east of U.S. Highway 70.

Manuel Sanchez, 55, of Durham was walking south across the eastbound lanes of Holloway Street when he was struck by the front corner of a car headed east.

According to police, Sanchez was transported with life-threatening injuries.

