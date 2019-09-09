Free public screening of Surf City swing bridge documentary

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Surf City swing bridge closed for good in December, but a local photographer wants to preserve its memories forever by releasing a documentary about the iconic bridge.

Surf City Photographer Jeff Wenzel is known around the community for his drone photography. He plans to show his documentary for free to the public this weekend.

The Surf City Swing Bridge closed to traffic on December 5, 2018 when the new high rise bridge officially opened to traffic.

Wenzel said the 53 minute documentary “Swing Bridge Memories” took him about a year and a half to make. It includes locals who grew up on Topsail Island decades ago, a historian and a local fishermen.

“This film is a gift to the community which has generously supported my photography,” Wenzel said.

Wenzel plans to hold a public screening of the documentary on Saturday. Then, he said it will be available to stream online on YouTube. Click here to watch the trailer.

The world premiere of the film is this Saturday, September 14th at The Assembly Building in Topsail Beach with a matinee at 4 p.m. and an evening showing at 7 p.m. For those who want to own a DVD of the film, those will be available at the premiere and available online.

Tickets for the world premiere are free, but you must reserve them at EventBrite due to limited seating. Wenzel said there are 200 seats available at each show.