Suspect charged with strangling woman on NC State campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After an hourslong search, police at North Carolina State University have charged a suspect accused of strangling a woman on campus over the weekend.

University Police said in a news release they responded to an academic building’s parking lot around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a domestic assault was reported. WRAL reports police searched through the night for the suspect, 35-year-old Montray J. McDuffie.

- Advertisement -

The outlet reports McDuffie was located off-campus in Raleigh and arrested early Monday morning. He’s charged with possession of a firearm by felon, assault by strangulation and carrying a gun on educational property.

Officials told WRAL the victim was transported to a hospital. It’s unclear if the victim is a student.