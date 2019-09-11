Chucky Brown to speak at Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame luncheon

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Chucky Brown, who starred at North Brunswick and N.C. State before playing for a record-tying 12 NBA teams, is set to be the guest speaker on Friday at the Greater Wilmington Sports Club luncheon at City Club at DeRossett at 23 South Second Street.

The luncheon, presented by the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame, is from 11:45 to 1:30.

- Advertisement -

Cost is $35 for non- club members and $25 for members. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling 910 233-0999; either on online at www.gwshof.com or mail at GWSHOF Speaker’s luncheon – P.O. Box 3415.

Brown, a foot-7 forward, won an NBA championship ring with the Houston Rockets during the 1994-95 season and was chosen as the 43rd overall selection of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989 after a standout career at N.C. State from 1985-89.