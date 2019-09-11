Local football teams ranked in AP top 10 poll

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Three Cape Fear area high school football teams find themselves in the first Associated Press Top 10 poll of the season.

In Class 3A the New Hanover Wildcats come in at No.7 after starting the season 2-0 under brand new head coach Dylan Dimock. The Wildcats will take on another undefeated team on Friday night traveling to take on Northside-Jacksonville.

The West Brunswick Trojans are ranked No.9 in Class 3A after two dominating wins to begin the year. The Trojans have yet to give up a point so far in 2019. The Topsail Pirates are receiving votes and sit just outside the top 10.

In Class 2A a familiar face checks in within the top five, as the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs are ranked No.3. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 71-0 win over Heide Trask and will visit Havelock on Friday night.