Newton’s favorite opponent, the Bucs, visit Thursday night

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP)–Cam Newton enjoys facing the Buccaneers. The only thing is, this might not be the same Panthers quarterback who has thrown for 29 touchdowns against Tampa Bay.

Newton was so-so in the opening loss to the Rams, and his minus-2 yards rushing were a career low. He did go 25 for 38 for 239 yards, but had no touchdowns and one interception. Had it not been for the yeoman effort of running back Christian McCaffrey (128 yards rushing, two scores; 10 receptions for 81 yards), a 30-27 defeat would have been a rout.

- Advertisement -

Still, the Panthers, tied for No. 17 in the AP Pro 32, are 5½-point favorites over No. 31 Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Coming off shoulder problems, Newton threw only one pass beyond 20 yards, hardly his usual mode of operation. But he insists he’s healthy.

“You are only asking me because of my shoulder,” Newton said of all the check-downs against the Rams. “How about this, talk to the defensive coordinator for Tampa and ask if they don’t think I can throw the ball over 20 yards and see how far that gets you?”

The Buccaneers didn’t get very far at home vs. the 49ers, falling by 14 points. They had even more problems in the passing game as Jameis Winston threw two pick-6s against a San Francisco defense that didn’t even know what a takeaway was last season.

“Learn from what you did, get it corrected,” new Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “And you get it corrected, the wins will start happening.”