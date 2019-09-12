Codington students ‘Go Walking’ in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of Codington Elementary School students got a taste of history during a tour of downtown Wilmington.

‘Tar Heels Go Walking’ is a partnership between the Historic Wilmington Foundation and New Hanover County Schools. This is its 11th season.

- Advertisement -

Every year, third graders get a guided tour of historic buildings.

On Thursday morning, Codington students met at the Wilmington Fire Department headquarters, then checked out historic sites, before getting an inside look and presentation at Thalian Hall.

“Students are able to walk downtown, see all the buildings and how they’ve changed over time and why they’ve changed over time,” said 3rd grade teacher Stacy Baysden.

The tour ended with a trip to the New Hanover County Library, where students learned about the history of the building.