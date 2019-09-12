More housing, businesses coming to downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As leaves begin to fall, things are springing up in downtown Wilmington. In fact, a whole lot is happening these days.

The face of downtown Wilmington seems to be ever-changing. Several construction projects are currently underway and more are coming, bringing more housing and businesses to the downtown district.

“Right now, we are in the midst of a very good burst of residential development, especially on the apartment side of things,” said Ed Wolverton, president of Downtown Wilmington Incorporated.

Wolverton says plans for a new seven story apartment complex were submitted Wednesday by a development company based out of Virginia.

“The announcement by Kettler Companies that are doing about 278 units on the river walk area, kind of across the way from Marina Grill,” Wolverton said.

Those plans also include 21,500 square feet of retail space and a 570 space parking deck. Wolverton says that project could take up to two years to complete.

Also downtown, River Place, which has been under construction for more than two years, is nearing completion.

“The building is progressing very nicely, Dorian probably put us back about 10 days,” said Keith Beatty, listing agent for River Place.

Beatty says the parking deck will likely open sometime in November, and 81 of the 92 condominiums are under contract. Those condominiums cost around $450,000 dollars.

“The residential condominiums will start closing in mid to the latter part of January, and go for about three and a half months, so we should have all of those closed out by the end of April or so,” Beatty said. “And then the 79 apartments will come online in May or June.”

Beatty says retail spaces will be turned over to tenants in November or December. Those tenants include a fitness center, Mellow Mushroom, and a restaurant by Ash Aziz, known for Circa 1922 and Junction 421.

WWAY asked Wolverton if there are any affordable housing requirements for the new complexes, and he says it is up to developers.