Remembering Hurricane Floyd: Cape Fear Museum hosts panel discussion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’ve been talking a lot about hurricanes Dorian and Florence, but 20 years ago the big story was Hurricane Floyd.

This weekend there is an event at the Cape Fear Museum called “Remembering Hurricane Floyd” about the day that storm made landfall in the Cape Fear.

WWAY Chief Meteorologist Lee Haywood will be there as part of an expert panel talking about the storm and its impacts.

Floyd made landfall as a category 2 hurricane on September 16, 1999 with wind speeds reaching 105 miles per hour.

The event is Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the Cape Fear Museum, 814 Market Street in Wilmington.