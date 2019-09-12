Man charged after crashing into New Hanover Co. school bus

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been charged after he crashed into a school bus Thursday morning, according to police.

Wilmington Police Department says Miguel Ramos, 29, was headed south on 16th Street when he ran a red light and hit a school bus.

Two children inside the car that Ramos was driving and two on the school bus were transported by EMS to the hospital, WPD says. Ramos and the bus driver were also transported.

NHRMC told WWAY six people were taken to the hospital, two of which were admitted and are stable condition.

The wreck happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Robin Hood Drive.

A New Hanover County schools spokeswoman says the Bus #380 was heading to Holly Shelter Middle School, Laney High, and Trask Middle School.

WPD says the remaining children on the school bus were transported by another bus to school.

Ramos was charged with a red light violation, driving without a license and fictitious registration.