Wilmington woman accused of arson

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is facing arson charges after she reportedly tried to set a home on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 700-block of Wooster Street in reference to a fire at a boarded-up house.

- Advertisement -

Unable to locate a fire at the original address, officers searched the area and located a gas can on fire and smoldering debris on the porch of a nearby home. A WPD officer put out the fire before the Wilmington Fire Department arrived.

Upon further investigation, officers determined the suspect, 26-year-old Jasmine Leonard, had started another fire on the back porch. People were home at the time of the fire, according to WPD.

Leonard returned to the scene where she was arrested and charged with first degree arson and arson/burning certain buildings. She is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond.